Seasonably warm now, heat wave ahead

Today will feel like a typical day in July as temperatures rise near the seasonal average (108°). Breezy winds, which will pick up this evening, could make temperatures feel a bit cooler today.

Big changes are ahead as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures are set to push above 110° by the beginning of the work week with a noticeable warm up on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning due to this heat wave which could push temperatures up to 117° through next weekend. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for areas west of the Coachella Valley as well.

This above-normal warming trend may trigger a First Alert Weather Alert as temperatures rise into potentially dangerous territory. If a First Alert Weather Alert is called, it will likely be towards the end of next week as temperatures rise closer to 117°. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates.