Excessive heat in the forecast all week long

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Tuesday morning and will last through Sunday evening.

The result will be highs pushing well into the one-teens through the weekend. A broad ridge of high pressure is the culprit, and it's spreading Westward.

During this period of extreme heat, please be cautious about the time you spend outside, and always stay hydrated. Never leave a person or pet unattended in your vehicle! Also be aware of heat-related illness symptoms:

Notice the progression of the increasing heat as we move through the week.

Download the First Alert Weather app HERE today so that you can be up to date when on the go.