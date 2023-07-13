Skip to Content
Weather

Heat to reach extreme levels this weekend

By
today at 6:47 AM
Published 6:45 AM

Highs continue to soar toward the 120 mark as we move into the weekend. A First Alert Weather Alert will be in effect Saturday and Sunday for that reason, and we remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The Excessive Heat Warning and other related heat concerns have expanded across the Desert Southwest as we approach the weekend.

Know the symptoms of heat related illnesses as they will be more likely through the next several days.

We will continue to track the dangerous heat until the threat eases.

We are looking at the potential for record-setting heat both Saturday and Sunday, so please stay hydrated and limit your exposure during the most intense heat of the day.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content