Heat to reach extreme levels this weekend

Highs continue to soar toward the 120 mark as we move into the weekend. A First Alert Weather Alert will be in effect Saturday and Sunday for that reason, and we remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The Excessive Heat Warning and other related heat concerns have expanded across the Desert Southwest as we approach the weekend.

Know the symptoms of heat related illnesses as they will be more likely through the next several days.

We will continue to track the dangerous heat until the threat eases.

We are looking at the potential for record-setting heat both Saturday and Sunday, so please stay hydrated and limit your exposure during the most intense heat of the day.