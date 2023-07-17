Skip to Content
Weather

Excessive heat continues all week

By
Published 5:40 AM

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Friday evening as highs remain near 115.

There is also an Air Quality Alert thanks to increased Ozone levels along with other pollutants.

There is also a Wildfire Smoke Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District until noon as smoke from nearby wildfires contributes to the decrease in air quality this morning.

Air Quality is in the "UNHEALTHY" range this morning in much of the Southland, but mainly in the "MODERATE" of "GOOD" levels here in the Valley.

High remain 6-8 degrees above our seasonal norm (109) all week long, so continue to stay hydrated and be careful in the dangerous daytime highs.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content