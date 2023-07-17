Excessive heat continues all week

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Friday evening as highs remain near 115.

There is also an Air Quality Alert thanks to increased Ozone levels along with other pollutants.

There is also a Wildfire Smoke Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District until noon as smoke from nearby wildfires contributes to the decrease in air quality this morning.

Air Quality is in the "UNHEALTHY" range this morning in much of the Southland, but mainly in the "MODERATE" of "GOOD" levels here in the Valley.

High remain 6-8 degrees above our seasonal norm (109) all week long, so continue to stay hydrated and be careful in the dangerous daytime highs.