Excessive heat through the week

The Excessive Heat Warning continues now through Saturday at 8 p.m. for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas.

We also remain under an Air Quality Alert through this evening as ozone levels and other pollutants continue to increase.

Air quality readings this morning remain the "GOOD" or "MODERATE" range.

The heatwave gripping the West Coast and southern states is gradually easing, but highs remain well above average.

Through the week, we expect highs to hover near or above 115!

