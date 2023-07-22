Another chance to reach record-breaking heat

Today marks the 12th day of the heat wave and the 2nd day the valley could see record-breaking heat. Yesterday, the high was 120° and temperatures could reach that height once again today.

As the First Alert Weather Team continues to track the possibility of another record-breaking day, an Excessive Heat Warning and an Air Quality Alert will remain in effect through 8 p.m.

Temperatures are set to stay above the seasonal average (109°) through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure remains over the desert southwest. However, changes are ahead as the ridge pushes further east and allows for increased moisture to come into play.

This increase in moisture will lead to a slight dip in temperatures and a big boost of humidity. This moisture will increase the chances for afternoon thunderstorms over local mountain areas and the High Desert through Monday.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates.