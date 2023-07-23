Staying humid and warm for Sunday

An influx of monsoonal moisture will lead to slightly cooler temperatures today but the trade-off is a big boost of humidity.

Due to this extra moisture, dew points are expected to soar into the 60s across the valley. Although today's temperatures will be cooler than yesterday's, the humidity may make conditions feel warmer than they are.

If you use an evaporative or swamp cooler, it would be best to use an alternative cooling method today.

The additional moisture paired with the heat could lead to thunderstorm development by this afternoon. Possible thunderstorm activity will be reserved for high elevation areas and the High Desert through Monday.

Temperatures are expected to say between 110°-115° through the rest of next week as conditions begin to dry out.

Stay with The First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates.