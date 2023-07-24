Humid today, hotter tomorrow

The burst of Monsoonal moisture lingers today with dew points in the 60s this morning, there is also a Windblow Dust Advisory in place through Noon tomorrow. That is a result of the potential for convective thunderstorms that could kick up sand an dust around the region.

Tomorrow another Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow lasting until Wednesday evneing.

Again, high pressure builds in, which should alleviate the humidity but intensify the heat for midweek.

Highs today will remain a little subdued thanks to the humidity.

We see those highs back near 115 for the rest of the week.