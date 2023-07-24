Skip to Content
Weather

Humid today, hotter tomorrow

By
today at 6:16 AM
Published 6:00 AM

The burst of Monsoonal moisture lingers today with dew points in the 60s this morning, there is also a Windblow Dust Advisory in place through Noon tomorrow. That is a result of the potential for convective thunderstorms that could kick up sand an dust around the region.

Tomorrow another Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow lasting until Wednesday evneing.

Again, high pressure builds in, which should alleviate the humidity but intensify the heat for midweek.

Highs today will remain a little subdued thanks to the humidity.

We see those highs back near 115 for the rest of the week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content