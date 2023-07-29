Today marks the final day of our heat wave as temperatures have the potential to reach up to 117°. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for the valley due to these above-normal temperatures.

The First Alert Weather Alert is also tracking the valley's air quality as the Bonny Fire continues to burn to our west. A Smoke Advisory will remain in place for the valley until 3 p.m. today due to the increase of particulate matter from the wildfire smoke.

Changes are on the way with the arrival of more monsoonal moisture this weekend. Thus far, monsoon season has mostly been affecting the east and northeast. That changes this weekend as more moisture pushes into the valley and increases thunderstorm chances.

Isolated storm cells have already popped up in high elevation areas and even on the valley floor this morning. Tomorrow's wave of moisture will increase the chances for rainfall in high elevation areas through Tuesday. Rainfall will remain possible for the valley floor during this time as well, namely Monday-Tuesday.

This influx of moisture will allow temperatures to return to seasonal averages through the early part of next week. As conditions begin to dry out by Wednesday, temperatures will gradually begin to rise once again.

