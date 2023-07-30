Monsoonal moisture increases storm chances

Temperatures are set to lower closer to the seasonal average through the beginning of the upcoming work week. An influx of monsoonal moisture is behind the cool down and the increased chances for thunderstorm activity.

The chances for isolated thunderstorms over mountain and high desert communities is expected to increase this afternoon. Monday looks to be the best opportunity for storm development across the region.

Light rainfall will remain possible for the valley floor through the start of the upcoming work week as moisture sticks around.

Conditions will begin to dry out by Wednesday which will lead to a gradual warming trend. Temperatures are expected to climb above the seasonal average once again by the end of the work week.