Hot weekend, cooler next week

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday at 8 p.m. from the National Weather Service. During this time, we could see temperatures up to 115° locally. To the west, a Heat Advisory remains in effect through Sunday at 8 p.m. Be watchful for symptoms of heat illness during this time.

Dry air heats up faster than moist air. More moisture is expected to arrive next week, sending temperatures below normal for this time of year. The average daytime high temperature in Palm Springs over the next week is 109°.

More moisture in the atmosphere will mean muggy conditions by Wednesday. We may see increased chances for thunderstorms, but we will have to wait for more data to determine the likelihood of storms locally.