The hot days are here, prevent any heat-related illnesses

With hot days here, and even hotter ones on the way health officials are warning you to start acclimating your body to the high temperatures.

If you plan on being in the sun at all for any recreational activity or work health officials are urging people to start hydrating and getting used to the sunny hot weather.

Desert Regional Medical Center's (DRMC) Emergency Department Resident Physician Eshaan Daas said it takes days, sometimes weeks for a person's body to get used to warmer climates.

The most common types of illnesses DRMC said it sees during heat waves are heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes.

Heat cramps: muscular pains.

Heat exhaustion: headache, nausea, vomiting.

Heat stroke: mental status is altered, confusion. This becomes a medical emergency.

Daas said California sees about 16,000 emergency department visits per year and between 100-200 heat-related deaths because of heat stroke.

Statistics from Riverside County show in 2021 heat-related mortality incidents reached a 10-year high. The Riverside County Sheriff's Coroner's Office reported 39 deaths that year.

DRMC reported its emergency department starts getting more people coming in for heat-related illnesses in July/August.

Not only is the heat a danger to people but also to your furry friends.

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is informing people to keep their pet's paw pads from burning on the concrete as well as keeping them well hydrated.

“It doesn’t need to get to 120 degrees before your dog experiences severe injury because of the heat," explained Claire Grant with the shelter. "The pavement collects and absorbs the heat all day long. So even on a day that is under 90 degrees, the pavement can get up to 145 degrees.”