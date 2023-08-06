Heat continues through weekend, humidity follows

An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Monday at 8 p.m. Temperatures could rise up to 115° during this time. A Heat Advisory is set to expire Sunday at 8 p.m. Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive across the region midweek. Continue to stay vigilant for signs of heat illness.

Tropical moisture will increase humidity across Southern California by the middle of next week. Tropical Storm Eugene is expected to make a push to the northwest over the next few days as it dissipates, sending moisture our direction.

More humidity will increase chances for thunderstorms across our area by Wednesday. Temperatures will be much cooler in the lower end of the triple digits, but expect muggy conditions through the end of the week.