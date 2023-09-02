Muggy conditions, storm chances through the weekend

Around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, temperatures were in the 80s and 90s, but dew points were in the 70s for much of the valley. This had made temperatures feel around 10° warmer.

After Friday's flooding, additional moisture in the atmosphere continues to fuel thunderstorms across the region. Here are the rainfall totals as of 6:15 a.m. Saturday:

Mecca - 2.83"

Thermal - 1.97"

Palm Desert - 0.75"

Thousand Palms - 0.59"

Desert Hot Springs - 0.36"

The atmosphere will gradually dry out over the next several days. Winds will increase in the afternoons and evenings, slowly pushing moisture out of our area. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley and areas to the south from late morning Sunday to early Monday.

Temperatures will stay well below normal for the start of the upcoming week. Overnight low temperatures drop as low as the upper 60s. Warmer temperatures above 105° with drier conditions return by the weekend.