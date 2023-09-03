Wind Advisory through early Labor Day

A Wind Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service until 5 a.m. Monday morning. During this time, wind prone spots may see winds from 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. Additional wind is helping drive out muggy conditions in the valley through the long holiday weekend.

Winds will also keep temperatures cooler through the start of the upcoming week. Overnight lows will even drop as low as the upper 60s. Daytime high temperatures will settle in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon.

Following Labor Day, temperatures gradually warm toward average daytime highs by the end of the week. Slightly above normal temperatures are expected by next weekend.