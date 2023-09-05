Skip to Content
Air quality remains an issue today

today at 6:13 AM
Published 5:47 AM

An Air Quality Alert remains in place until 8 a.m. tomorrow thanks to fine dust and silt from drying floodwaters that gets easily spread by the wind.

As of this morning, Air Quality remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range, but the First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor AQI readings.

Winds are expected to pick up in the evening hours, so it is likely we'll see more blowing dust later today.

Highs remain below average today and for the early part of the week.

By the end of the week highs climb to near seasonal norms, with hotter conditions expected for the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

