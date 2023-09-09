Warm and occasionally windy weekend

Tropical Storm Jova continues to weaken to the southwest of California, but moisture continues to get pushed inland through the weekend. A High Surf Advisory has been issued along the coast in Orange County and Los Angeles. Dew points locally have been slightly elevated in the 50s. Isolated storms are possible through the weekend. This is more likely in area mountains and the High Desert.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place locally through Sunday at 8 p.m. to account for temperatures above 110° in the valley.

10-20 mph winds will increase from the west in the evenings to help cool us off, but this can also make for dusty conditions. There is a Windblown Dust Advisory in effect through Monday morning from the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Expect occasional drops in visibility when driving and reduced air quality, especially in the evenings.

Cooler, calmer, and drier conditions return by the middle of next week with overnight lows dropping to the 70s.