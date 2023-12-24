Mild and merry Christmas conditions

Comfortable, seasonable conditions continue through the remainder of the holiday weekend and much of the upcoming week. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s for much of Christmas Day.

Following a comfortable week with occasionally breezy conditions, there is a possibility for more precipitation. Data from the Climate Prediction Center indicates wetter than normal changes for California looking 6-10 days out from Sunday. As of now, chances for rain locally remain low, but we will continue to monitor them in the days ahead.

Most of next week temperatures will remain slightly above average for daytime highs. Expect increased cloud cover and breezy conditions on Wednesday with the arrival of low pressure.