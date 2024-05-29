Skip to Content
Weather

Above average temps continue into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:36 AM
Published 5:56 AM

Highs topped out at 102 yesterday and we should meet or exceed that this afternoon as high pressure continues to keep temps above normal (98).

Some breeziness along the freeway corridor is keeping Indian Canyon at the Wash in Palm Springs closed because of sand and visibility issues, and the breeziness is a result of a trough to our north. That trough slowing moving away form the region, so expect less breezy conditions and slightly warmer highs tomorrow and Friday.

As the trough moves farther away, highs will climb just a bit, closer to 105 for the latter part of the week.

Numbers will slowly settle back toward normal through the weekend and into early next week, dropping into the 90s by Tuesday with some partly cloudy skies as well.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content