Above average temps continue into the weekend

Highs topped out at 102 yesterday and we should meet or exceed that this afternoon as high pressure continues to keep temps above normal (98).

Some breeziness along the freeway corridor is keeping Indian Canyon at the Wash in Palm Springs closed because of sand and visibility issues, and the breeziness is a result of a trough to our north. That trough slowing moving away form the region, so expect less breezy conditions and slightly warmer highs tomorrow and Friday.

As the trough moves farther away, highs will climb just a bit, closer to 105 for the latter part of the week.

Numbers will slowly settle back toward normal through the weekend and into early next week, dropping into the 90s by Tuesday with some partly cloudy skies as well.