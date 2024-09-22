Temperatures rise as fall officially begins

Today is the autumnal equinox, officially marking the beginning of fall! However, our temperatures are doing quite the opposite of falling; instead, we're tracking a warm-up as we round out the weekend.

Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 96° yesterday. Our temperatures continue to warm for Sunday – it's a great day to enjoy the pool!

The temperature outlook for Southern California continues to show above-average temperatures ahead.

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to warm through Tuesday, then level out for the remainder of the week. A slight cooling trend is possible as we approach the weekend. Temperatures will stay above average throughout the week; that average continues to drop as we get deeper into fall, though it certainly still feels like summer with these warm days ahead!