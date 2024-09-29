Unseasonably warm temperatures continue as we round out the weekend

It remains very warm for the second week of fall here in the desert. Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 111° yesterday, which was shy of any records, but still hot! Sunday is expected to be cooler – but not by much.

Temperatures quickly warm into the triple-digits by 11:00 a.m. Expect a high temperature near 108° for today.

Dew point temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 20s this afternoon, which is a bit drier than what we experienced yesterday. Tomorrow, we can expect things to be slightly more humid, with a boost of moisture in the morning and dew point temperatures leveling off near 40° in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, we have another warm week ahead of us. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures jumping back above the 110° mark. The start of October ushers in 96° as our average temperature, so we remain roughly 10° to 15° above normal!