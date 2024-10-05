Excessive heat continues through the weekend

Palm Springs broke its record for yesterday's date at 110°, beating the previous record of 109° set in 1987. We'll have another shot at matching or breaking the record for today's date, which is 111°, also set in '87, as the desert continues to get blasted by excessive heat!

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place across the Coachella Valley and is set to expire Monday evening.

The heat will be here in a hurry! You'll definitely want to seek some good air conditioning or a pool as we climb into the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to bring the warmest weather of the week. Temperatures in the 110s are expected until Monday. Going into Tuesday, though, we're tracking the start of a potential cooldown. High temperatures are expected to return to near-normal values as we head into the weekend. It's still warm, but some relief is on the horizon!