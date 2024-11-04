Santa Ana winds and cool conditions

Winds remain fairly strong through this afternoon, prompting a number of advisories. Here in the Valley we have a Dust Advisory from the SCAQMD until 9:15 this evening. There are also Red Flag warnings and Wind Advisories around the region.

Cooler than normal conditions will prevail all week long as the Jetstream dips farther to the South allowing cooler air to flow in.

Highs will be running in the 70s and 80s throughout the week.

Expect some breezy conditions on Wednesday along with these comfy temps.