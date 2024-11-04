Skip to Content
Santa Ana winds and cool conditions

today at 6:47 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Winds remain fairly strong through this afternoon, prompting a number of advisories. Here in the Valley we have a Dust Advisory from the SCAQMD until 9:15 this evening. There are also Red Flag warnings and Wind Advisories around the region.

Cooler than normal conditions will prevail all week long as the Jetstream dips farther to the South allowing cooler air to flow in.

Highs will be running in the 70s and 80s throughout the week.

Expect some breezy conditions on Wednesday along with these comfy temps.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

