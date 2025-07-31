Coachella Valley Heating Up Next Week

We stay seasonally hot (near average temps) and dry across the Coachella Valley today and through the extended forecast.

A weak trough over the West Coast is creating some onshore flow, helping moderate daytime highs... for now. However, high pressure over the Desert Southwest is expected to strengthen by mid to late next week, triggering a little more noticeable warm up.

Temperatures in the lower deserts, including the Coachella Valley, could climb several degrees, with a chance of reaching 115°F.

This warm-up will be most noticeable by Wednesday or Thursday, with highs possibly running 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Despite the warming, skies will remain mostly clear and dry throughout the week.