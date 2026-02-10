Cooler, Cloudier Tuesday with Breezy Winds Across the Valley

A cloudier and cooler day for the Coachella Valley this Tuesday with similar conditions expected this evening as a low pressure system approaches Southern California. While most of the area stays dry, a few spotty pre-frontal showers could develop this evening with of the mountains, but steadier rain would likely hold off until Wednesday morning.

While there's a slight chance for an isolated shower for the Coachella Valley--it's unlikely here in the valley--as most of the moisture runs it's course out to the west by the time it reaches us, but Banning and the San Jacinto Mountains could see a slightly better chance early tomorrow morning.

The bigger talker for us is our breezy and cooler conditions. Temperatures stay on the cooler side, topping out in the mid to upper 70s today before a more noticeable dip. Gusty winds will continue to be the big story, with valley winds generally in the teens but occasional gusts 20-25mph range, especially this evening. A Wind Advisory was upgraded Tuesday night to a High Wind Warning -- this remains in place for the San Bernadino Mountains and just north and west of the Coachella valley until 1pm Wednesday. Stronger SW/W winds increase overnight in the mountains and desert slopes, with strongest gusts expected Wednesday morning.

Rainfall amounts are expected to remain light, but brief heavier downpours are possible if isolated thunderstorms develop to our west. Again, there's only a slight chance of this system materializing east of the San Jacinto Mountains.

Cooler, unsettled weather sticks around through midweek before drier and slightly warmer conditions return heading into the weekend. Temps inch up just a couple degrees Friday and Saturday in the upper 70s--above average before another chillier drop into the upper 60s by next Monday and Tuesday.

In fact, long range forecasts suggest the overall trend will be cooler, below average temps looking out the next 6-10 days.