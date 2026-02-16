First Alert Weather Alert: Widespread Rain and Significant Mountain Snow Midweek

Happy Monday! While the rain held off across the Coachella Valley just in time for the Presidents' Day parade, we're been watching periods of rain, gusty winds, and mountain snow since about 12:30PM, which is likely to continue through mid week.

Our steadiest and heaviest rain will continue into later afternoon and early evening. Moderate to at times heavy rainfall may lead to road ponding and minor street flooding, especially in low-lying and normal flood prone areas. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening into early Tuesday morning. Lower deserts will see the least amount of rainfall with this storm bringing significantly high accumulations to the mountains and our neighbors to the west.

Showers will taper off late tonight, with a bit of a lull for much of Tuesday morning and afternoon. However, another round of rain is expected late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a second disturbance moves through. Expecting this next system to bring stronger west winds, especially along the desert slopes and through wind-prone passes.

Snow levels in the surrounding mountains will fall from around 6,000 feet today to near 5,500 feet by Tuesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the mountains, and travel through higher elevations, including passes which could be impacted by accumulating snow. Strong and potentially damaging winds along the mountain crests could also make travel impacts even more difficult.

Rain chances decrease Thursday and Friday, with only isolated, lighter showers possible. Temperatures will remain cooler than average through the end of the week. A gradual warming trend begins over the weekend, with mid to upper 70s expected by next week. By Monday, highs in the lower deserts and Coachella Valley are expected to rebound to close to 80 degrees.