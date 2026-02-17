After a Nice Tuesday, Wind, Rain and Mountain Snow Return Overnight

A nice lull in the action with some clouds, blue sky and cooler temperatures across the Coachella Valley today. Really a nice and pleasant daypart to our Tuesday. That said, more unsettled weather is possible as periods of rain, mountain snow and gusty conditions continue through Thursday.

Another round of widespread rain is expected tonight into early Wednesday morning, along with some strong west winds, especially near the mountain passes. Our Wind Advisory now includes the Coachella Valley beginning at 10pm tonight, in effect through 4pm Wednesday. Gusts locally in the valley could reach up to 45mph, though the strongest winds remain closest to the desert mountain slopes, Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass. These areas could see gusts as high as 45-65mph and continue to remain under that Wind Advisory until Wednesday.

By mid morning we should dry out and we're looking at drier conditions during most of the day Wednesday--though winds remain a factor.

Periods of heavy snow are possible above 5,000 feet with snow levels dropping to around 3,500 to 4,000 feet Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until 10pm Thursday--so travelers headed up to the mountains need to be vigilent and prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions.

Conditions are expected to dry out late Wednesday morning through Thursday morning and midday before one final system brings additional showers Thursday afternoon and evening. This last round doesn't look as impressive for the Coachella Valley.

Overall shower chances taper off by Friday, with drier and sunnier weather expected through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm, reaching upper 70s, some low 80s in the lower deserts by Monday.