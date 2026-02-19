Cold Front Brings Gusty Winds & Spotty Showers before Warmer, Drier Weekend

A quick-moving cold front is sweeping through the Coachella Valley this afternoon and evening, bringing some scattered showers, gusty winds and chilly temperatures. We're not talking about a lot of rainfall locally however. The valley will generally range from a trace up to maybe about 0.10", though brief heavier downpours in our foothills could lead to minor localized flooding. So we're keeping a close eye on wash roads.

Winds will remain elevated through the evening, with our Wind Advisory continuing until 9am. We could still see gusts between 45-65 mph in the deserts, before winds gradually weaken overnight. Showers are expected to taper off from northwest to southeast, with most activity ending by tonight.

Skies begin to clear late tonight, leading to some very chilly overnight temperatures. Highs today only cimbed to the low to mid 60 degrees, well below seasonal, but a warming trend begins Friday with drier and sunnier skies.

This weekend, weak offshore flow returns to the mix and building high pressure brings a warmup into the upper 70s by Sunday.

High pressure sticks around into next week leading to mostly sunny days. Wednesday and Thursday look like the warmest days, with mid to upper 80s expected across the lower deserts.