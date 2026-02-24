Desert Heat Building: First 90s of the Year Ahead for Coachella Valley

A continued climb to unseasonably warm temperatures this week across the Coachella Valley.

We're looking at mild and mostly clear conditions tonight, with a few high clouds overhead and mostly light winds.

Our warming trend continues through the end of the week under a strong ridge of high pressure, blocking an active, wet system to our north. Our ridge helps temps continue to climb into the mid to upper 80s today and pushing into the low to mid 90s by Friday and Saturday--our warmest temps of the year so far.

Westerly winds will become a bit breezy come late Wednesday, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass and desert slopes, before lighter winds return Friday.

Temperatures ease slightly by Monday but still remain unseasonably warm. By Sunday into early next week, a low pressure system moving into Southern California will bring increasing clouds and a bit of a cooldown.