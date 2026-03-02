Gusty Winds & Slightly Cooler Temperatures

Gusty west winds will continue through this evening across the valley, with gusts 35-45mph possible in the mountains, the deserts, and wind-prone areas. We'll continue to see blowing dust before winds ease up overnight.

Tonight will be slightly cooler after highs in the mid to upper 80s — about 5-10 degrees cooler than recent record heat these last few days.

For the rest of the week we'll stay dry, with highs generally in the upper 80s through Tuesday, then dropping slightly into the mid to low 80s mid to late week. Another round of gusty west winds is possible late week as a second system passes to the north, bringing slightly cooler temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, forecast models indicate another warming trend with a slight chance of precipitation with a closed low potentially forming near SoCal.

Overall, expect breezy winds, temperatures remaining above average, and mainly dry conditions.