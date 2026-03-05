Breezy & 70s into Weekend Before Warming Next Week

Gusty winds will continue across Southern California today and this evening as a cold front moves through the region. Locally in the Coachella Valley we’ll continue to see northerly winds potentially as high as 20-30mph before slowly easing overnight. A Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley is set to expire around 6pm, along with an Air Quality Alert, but winds still remain breezy at times into the weekend.

Tonight looks mostly clear with cooler overnight temperatures dropping into the 50s.

Looking at your day tomorrow, breezy conditions continue at times Friday, though winds should slowly decrease later in the day while daytime highs reach the upper 70s near seasonal averages.

By Saturday, another round of offshore winds is expected as low pressure passes to the south, this will bring periods of gusty NE winds through the mountain passes and occasionally into the valley. Skies will stay mostly sunny with temperatures remaining close to normal. Breezy conditions may linger into Sunday before gradually weakening early next week—currently I don’t think winds will be strong enough to cancel any outdoor plans.

We could see a VERY slight chance of showers develop across Southern California from Sunday night into Monday, though rain—if any— is expected to remain south of the Coachella Valley with little local impact.

Looking ahead to next week, high pressure builds in Tuesday through mid next week, bringing warmer and sunnier weather with highs climbing into the mid 80s.