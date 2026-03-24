Skip to Content
Weather

Near Record Temps Continue Mid-Week

By
Published 3:20 PM

After a slightly cooler Tuesday--only about 10 degrees above average--temperatures begin climbing a little more and our stretch of hot weather this week continues.

Mid to late week temperatures run about 15 to 20 degrees above average and highs climbing into the low triple digits. Our persistent high-pressure ridge keeps skies mostly sunny, and several more days of near or record-breaking temperatures possible.

A gradual cooling trend is expected to begin Sunday as a trough moves in, bringing slightly lower temperatures. By early next week, highs will still be above average but should ease back into the 90s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.