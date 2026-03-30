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From Record Heat to Breezy Cooldown, April Arrives with Changes for Coachella Valley

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Published 3:21 PM

After a record breaking Sunday at 100 degrees we start the work week with a number of different changes in store. You can thank strengthening onshore flow for our increasing clouds and breezy conditions to the Coachella Valley tonight through midweek.

Winds will pick up tomorrow, with SW gusts 35–45 mph, then increasing late Tuesday into Wednesday with gusts of 45–55 mph around the desert. The Coachella Valley is under a Wind Advisory from 8 PM Tuesday through 11 PM Wednesday as these stronger winds move through.

As a low pressure system begins to inch closer we could see a slight chance of light showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday, but most desert locations are expected to stay dry. Cooler air with temps in the 80s starts tomorrow through most of the week--returning back to seasonal Wednesday and Thursday in the mid 80s.

Our weather pattern starts to shift again into the weekend as drier air and offshore flow return back to the mix, bringing a nice, gradual warming trend. By Saturday, highs are expected to climb, reaching about 10 to 15 degrees above average, into the 90s.

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Katie Boer

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