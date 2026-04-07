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Weather

Staying Warm Before A Cooler Weekend Moves In

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today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:34 PM

A warming trend will continue across the Coachella Valley through Wednesday, with high temperatures running about 10 degrees above seasonal averages and slightly warmer conditions than earlier this week.

Winds will remain relatively light compared to the past few days, though some breezes are still expected.

Starting Thursday, cooler air will move in, bringing stronger southwest to west winds and gradually lowering temperatures into the weekend.

By late Friday through Saturday, low pressure brings gusty winds, increasing chances of showers, and even a slight chance of thunderstorms--though mainly to our west.

Cooler, unsettled weather may linger into Sunday before drier and warmer conditions return early next week.

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Katie Boer

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