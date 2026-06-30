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Weather

Cool End to June Gives Way to Holiday Heat

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Published 3:36 PM

If you're not outside enjoying today, you are not taking advantage of our unusually cool end to June! Temperatures feel fantastic to start this week--most spots about 15 degrees cooler than normal today.

A gradual warming trend is on the way for the Coachella Valley with highs returning closer to seasonal by this weekend. Temps today through the remainder of the week will still run below average, but begin climbing a few degrees each afternoon.

Our season heat returns just in time for the holiday weekend with highs around 106-108 degrees.

Breezy west winds will continue this evening, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass, with gusts 30-40mph possible before easing overnight--but in general, winds are improving.

Looking ahead, the warming trend continues into early next week, with temps climbing to ~100 degrees of so by Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is the potential for a little monsoonal moisture by the mid next week, meaning we could see a slight chance of mountain and desert thunderstorms. Still several days out so I'll be keeping an eye out.

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Katie Boer

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