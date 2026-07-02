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Weather

Seasonal Holiday Heat for the 4th,110s Arrive Next Week

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Published 3:33 PM

Temperatures will continue to climb across the Coachella Valley through the holiday weekend, with highs climbing from near seasonal to about 110 degrees or higher by the middle of next week.

While we're watching an increase in tropical moisture overhead this weekend, it should mainly bring periods of high clouds--closer to the coast--with very little chance of any showers making it into the Valley. But it may feel a bit muggier as a result.

Winds remain relatively light through the holiday, making for pretty favorable firework celebration conditions if you're heading out for the 4th of July.

Looking ahead, the hottest weather arrives next week as high pressure strengthens across the Southwest, bringing highs 4 -8 degrees above average and increasing HeatRisk across the desert as we climb beyond 110. 

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Katie Boer

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