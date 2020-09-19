Temperatures remain above average with dry conditions

7-Day Forecast

Friday, Palm Springs reached 110°. The average on Friday was 100° and drops to 99° Saturday! We are finally tracking average temperatures below the triple digits. Unfortunately, temperatures will remain above average for the next week ahead.

A ridge of high pressure positioned to the east will keep temperatures warm in Southern California Saturday. By Sunday, this ridge will flatten and a trough of low pressure will move across California Sunday through Monday. This trough does not hang around too long though, it will drift east Wednesday allowing for another ridge to warm temperatures back up.

We have a new addition to the smoke we are tracking in the area. The Snow fire burning in Palm Springs is over 4,000 acres Saturday morning. The smoke from the Snow, El Dorado, and Bobcat fire continue to bring air quality concerns for the Coachella Valley and Southern California.

Air Quality in the desert is expected to stay in the moderate range for today, reaching an AQI level near 90. But, there are still pockets that could reach to the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. If you smell smoke or live closer to the fire locations it is best to limit outdoor activity and stay indoors with windows and doors closed and the AC running.

Notice a slight dip in numbers as the ridge of high pressure flattens Sunday-Monday. Another degree or two of cooling is expected through Wednesday before temperatures warm up a few degrees as the ridge of high pressure builds back.