Temperatures continue above average with some cooling

7-Day Forecast

Saturday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 108°. The average has finally dropped below triple digits at 99°! The record for Saturday was 114°. Temperatures will see a slow cooling trend through Wednesday.

South Coast AQMD has extended a Smoke Advisory for our area to go through Sunday. Through the morning on Sunday winds will be northwesterly. This will continue to keep smoke near Cabazon through Cathedral City areas. For the afternoon, at times winds will be from the south pushing smoke northeast. By the evening, smoke will elevate a little more as winds shift again northwest.

The El Dorado fire continues to burn in the San Bernardino National Forest. It is over twenty-two thousand acres and 59% contained. The Snow Fire is closer to home in Palm Springs, also bringing smoke impacts. This fire is over six thousand acres and is 15% contained.

The start of the fall season is September 22nd, on Tuesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average.