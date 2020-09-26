Warm weekend, hotter next week

7-Day Forecast

On Friday, Palm Springs reached 105°. The average is 97° for this time of year, dropping to 96° by Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the triple digits through the weekend and even next week ahead. We don't get a glimpse of double digit temperatures.

A ridge of high pressure is building now and will continue to build through next week. Temperatures will be hot and near 10° above seasonal. By Monday, a weak Santa Ana wind event takes place. This means, winds will shift easterly and create a drying trend. Daytime humidity will reach down to 10% for some areas and winds will see gusts near 40mph, especially through wind prone areas. For these reasons, a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect at 5 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday. Winds will weaken by Monday evening.

A Fire Weather Watch means that if a fire starts it will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended under these conditions.

Temperatures over the next several days will stay warm and above average, with even more warming next week.

Air quality is also lingering between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups. The Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley due to near-by fires has been expired. This advisory remains for areas now closer to the Bobcat fire burning in the Angeles National Forest.