Heating up this week with dry conditions

7-Day Forecast

Saturday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 103°. Sunday will remain very similar. The average temperature now sitting at 96° but the triple digits can be expected all through the coming week.

A ridge of high pressure in the Pacific Northwest will eventually slide over Arizona. This will increase our temperatures this coming week. Temperatures for the afternoon in the desert expected to reach near 110°.

By Monday, a weak Santa Ana wind event takes place. This means, winds will shift easterly and create a drying trend. Daytime humidity will reach down to 10% for some areas and winds will see gusts near 40mph, especially through wind prone areas. For these reasons, a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect at 5 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday. Winds will weaken by Monday evening.

A Fire Weather Watch means that if a fire starts it will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended under these conditions. This Fire Weather Watch is likely to be updated to a Red Flag Warning later Sunday.

Temperatures sticking around above average with continues warming through Friday. Overnight lows expected to feel relief since this event is a drying one and conditions remain dry overnight and not humid.