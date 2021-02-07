A warm and dry Super Bowl Sunday

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures Sunday will feel similar to Saturday. Saturday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 81°. Expect much of the same today with a ridge of high pressure currently off the coast keeping temperatures near 10° above average.

The average high temperature for today in Palm Springs is 71°.

Getting ready for the Super Bowl today? Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. and temperatures are expected to be near 80°. By halftime, temperatures will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Sunset time is around 5:30 p.m. By the end of the big game, temperatures will still be comfortable and in the upper 60s.

Some slightly cooler temperatures and additional cloud cover join the Coachella Valley by Tuesday.