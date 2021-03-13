Cool and breezy Saturday as storm system pushes east

7-Day Forecast

Saturday will be a cool and breezy day. Temperatures will hover in the low 70s for the desert, this is nearly 10 degrees below the average for this time of the year. Winds will also be breezy today from the northwest with gusts on the valley floor in the 20s.

Daylight Saving begins Sunday at 2 a.m. It's again time to spring forward one hour. A good reminder to change clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night.

By Sunday, temperatures will warm up a few degrees, still remaining below average.

Breezy winds with another incoming storm system will join the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas Monday. This is a fast moving storm, unlike the previous system. There are chances for showers and mountain snow. Most activity looks to remain west but we will continue to track any changes.