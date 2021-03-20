A breezy and near average start to spring

7-Day Forecast

Friday was a warm day in the upper 80s. Spring officially began at 2:37 a.m. Saturday morning. Temperatures for the first day of spring will be closer to the average of 80 degrees with breezy westerly winds.

A trough of low pressure has been bringing rain to Northern California. Some areas to the west, closer to the coast, have seen a bit of drizzle. The desert is expected to remain dry with continued breezy winds. Winds are westerly through Saturday night and will turn northerly Sunday.

Winds will be gusty at times on the valley floor reaching into the 30 mph range for some.

For the weekend, temperatures will be comfortable and in the 70s. some additional cooling will take place Sunday.