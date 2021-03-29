Warming a few more degrees today with breezy winds tonight

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs hit 90° on Sunday. The average high temperature this time of year is 81°. A trough of low pressure in the Pacific Northwest will push southeast throughout Monday.

This trough will strengthen onshore westerly winds today through tonight. Winds expecting to reach the desert later tonight. Areas to the west will feel cooling from this trough today but the desert will feel cooling Tuesday. Highs Monday are still expected to warm a few more degrees and stay in the lower 90s.

Winds Monday night will be breezy with gusts in the 20s and at times 30s. Strongest winds are forecast to be early Tuesday morning where more wind prone areas like Desert Hot Springs, Yucca Valley, and pass locations could see peak winds near 50 mph. No First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued at this time but continue to stay with your First Alert weather team for any updates through the day.

Temperatures will feel closer to seasonal Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday though, we will already start to see a warming trend. The warmest days of this week in the desert will be Thursday through Saturday where high temperatures will peak into the mid to upper 90s.