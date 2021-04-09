Keeping the heat moving into the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs hit 98° on Thursday. The average this time of year is 83°. The mid to upper 90s will stick around for the next few days.

A weak ridge remains off the coast creating a very static weather pattern for Southern California. Winds will be lighter, the First Alert Weather Alert Day expired at midnight. Winds will remain lighter through the weekend, with some breezy winds at times.

Gusts expecting to remain below 30 mph.

By Sunday, a large trough will deepen and that will allow temperatures to see a couple degrees of a cool down with some additional cloud cover.

This weekend will be a warm one. Pack the sunscreen and plenty of water on any plans you have taking place. We are tracking more seasonal conditions next week as another trough moves through the region. This is expected Tuesday, bringing potential rain to areas west and more gusty westerly winds to the desert and mountains.