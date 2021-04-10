A hot weekend in the 90s with more of a cool down next week

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs and Thermal were in the upper 90s Friday. The average for Palm Springs this time of year is 83°.

Temperatures for the weekend will carry on to be 10-15° above average.

The same ridge of high pressure that kept the heat in place Friday, remains Saturday. By Sunday, a trough to the north will have a slight influence farther south. Temperatures will feel a couple degree cool down with some additional cloud cover.

Winds will remain below First Alert Weather Alert Day criteria. It will be breezy at times for wind prone areas where gusts could reach into the lower 30s. Overall, lighter than winds we have been experiencing.

Grab the sunscreen, a hat, and plenty of water if you have any outdoor activities planned over the weekend.

