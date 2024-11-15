Skip to Content
Colder & gusty heading into the weekend

Published 3:22 PM

Scattered rain and snow showers are expected to remain isolated to the mountains and continue mainly around San Diego through Saturday. 

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10pm for the mountains surrounding the Valley.

The mountains and desert areas stay breezy, with winds coming in from the west through Saturday morning.

A big drop in temperatures is one of my focal points today. It'll be much cooler than usual, with highs about 10 degrees below normal through the weekend, especially for inland areas away from the coast. In fact, some locations, like the high desert and sheltered valleys, could see freezing temperatures overnight.

By early next week, our weather pattern starts to improve, with drier and slightly warmer weather returning.

Winds will weaken, but periods of Santa Ana winds are expected to develop by Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing warmer air to the region. These winds could gust up to 45 mph.

By Thursday, highs in the 80s are possible for some inland areas as the ridge over the West strengthens, ushering in warmer temperatures for the second half of the week.

Katie Boer

