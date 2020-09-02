Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 8:13 am

Hot Labor Day Weekend Ahead

An Excessive Heat Watch (to become a Warning) will cover most of California, a lot of Nevada and Arizona as we hit the Labor Day Weekend. Drink plenty of water, avoid the heat of the day, and never leave a person or pet in a vehicle!

A broad and expansive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast, and won't relinquish that control until Tuesday or so next week.

Despite the heat, the dew points should remain around the 50 degree mark or lower during the next few afternoons, so humidity should not be a big problem.

Air Quality will likely deteriorate as we move through the weekend, since high pressure traps Ozone and other pollutants near the surface. The AQI is in the moderate range this morning.

The Labor Day Weekend calls for highs to approach 118, and threaten a few records along the way, so the usual heat precautions apply!

7-Day Forecast / Alerts / CBS Weather / Dewpoint / First Alert Forecast / Heat Alert / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply