Warmer and Smokier for the Weekend

Weather Alerts

The Smoke Advisory has been extended as Northwesterly winds push smoke and haze into the Valley from the El Dorado Fire.

The smoke will likely be worse in the evening hours when winds increase.

The result of the smoke of course means lower air quality.

Low pressure is moving East, and high pressure is building into the region, which will result in warmer highs for the weekend and next week.

Highs will be close to seasonal normals today but continue to warm up as we move into the weekend and early next week.