Breezy Weather on the Way to Cool things Off

Weather Alerts

We continue under a Smoke Advisory again today as the Snow Creek and El Dorado fires burn just West of the Valley, and winds are likely to kick up this afternoon bringing more smoke in.

As winds strengthen this afternoon and evening, we're likely to see a increase in smoke and a decrease in air quality.

High pressure will break down over the next 24 hours, allowing cooler air to move into the Valley and drop daytime highs.

Despite that, today we'll still top out near 110 degrees.

Through the weekend and next week, highs will be closer to seasonal norms, but still slightly above the average temps.